Pakistan loses textile export share from 2.2pc to 1.7pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lost its textile export share from 2.2 to 1.7 percent in the world market over the last decade, Adviser to Textile Industry Shahid Sattar told The News.

“Pakistan’s textile industry is currently facing the toughest periods in decades as despite being the 4th largest producer and 3rd largest consumer of cotton, country is facing deficit in cotton production since 2013 and relies heavily on imports of cotton to meet local demand.” During ongoing season, he said, industry has failed to achieve the cotton production target of 14.1 million bales. The production has been estimated at 11.9 million bales against the domestic demand of approximately 15 million bales. “As the cotton sowing season has ended on May 31 (started in April), only 50 to 55 percent of sowing target has been achieved so far.”

He said that cotton oriented textile industry is mainstay of economy of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. It contributes to 60 percent of countries’ exports, 8.5 percent to total GDP and provides employment to 40 percent work force.

Highlighting the agonies that the industry is facing since long he argued saying that an industry with such a great potential has been subjected to significant threats and challenges over past few years. The major challenges faced by the industry are unstable world prices, macroeconomic instability and high cost of doing business, inappropriate policy environment and anti-industry government attitude. In addition to economic issues, Pakistan’s textile industry is also facing strong competition from the regional competitors (Vietnam, Bangladesh, India and China) as well as from the global competitors like American and European textile industries.

Cotton production has declined in the past few years due to many reasons; like ongoing water shortage, outdated technology, low quality seeds and fertilizers. Government’s biased policies towards sugarcane, natural disasters, high cost of doing business and high prices of raw materials and competing crops etc. are responsible for the drop in cotton production. The policies to support sugar cane, Sattar said, has been short sighted and detrimental to the economy of Pakistan as investing in sugar cane crop actually lowers the overall wealth generation in the country, apart from the wastage of our scarce water resources as sugarcane is more water intensive than cotton. Moreover, cultivation of cotton can also contribute in the production of edible oils that is a significant import of Pakistan. “Our government accepts that one million bales change in production of cotton translates into a 0.5 percent impact on GDP.” He said that textile industry of Pakistan has been the worst hit by power cuts. In addition to energy crisis, a massive increase in gas, electricity and other fuels has forced the textile mills to close their units, especially in Punjab the industry is under severe pressure due to unsustainable gas pricing.