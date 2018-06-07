LHC overrules objection; admits plea against caretaker PM

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday overruled objection on a petition against caretaker Prime Minister (retd) Justice Nasirul Mulk for using public money to visit Swat, and admitted it for regular hearing.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh took up the petition moved by Barrister Javed Iqbal Jaffery.

Earlier, the Registrar Office had objected to the petition on technical ground. The petitioner had said caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Mulk visited Swat and used the public funds soon after taking oath. He alleged that the caretaker premier instead of doing his official job visited Swat and enjoyed the protocol.

By doing so, he said, the caretaker PM had crossed the limits of his powers. Huge public money was spent on the visit, he added. The lawyer asked the court to order recovery of the public funds used for the personal visit of the caretaker prime minister.

In a separate development, the Lahore High Court dismissed a petition for being non-maintainable, challenging fresh delimitations made by the ECP.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order on the petition moved by PML-N’s former MPA Karam Elahi Bandial. The petitioner had said that ECP’s decision on delimitations was against the law. The Commission, he said, had also ignored the geographical limits of the constituencies. He asked the court to set aside new delimitations made by the ECP. Taking up a petition against electricity loadshedding, the LHC issued notices to the federal government and sought replies. Judicial Activism Panel chief Advocate Azhar Siddique had moved the petition saying that loadshedding during Ramazan had exposed government’s claims of providing uninterrupted power supply to cities. He asked the court to order the government to overcome loadshedding.