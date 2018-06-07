Avenfield reference

Accused paid rent for flats which is owner’s responsibility: NAB

By Faisal Kamal Pasha

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s deputy prosecutor general (DPG) Wednesday told the Accountability Court hearing Avenfield apartments corruption reference that the accused were paying ground rent for the flats which is the responsibility of the owner in Britain.

He said the Sharif family failed to provide any evidence to justify means for the acquisition of London flats and their money trail proved fake and rebutted by the prosecution and hence onus to prove their bonafide lies on the accused. The NAB DPG said the bearer shares certificates were turned into registered shares from the custody of the accused and not Qatari royals that is enough to prove that the flats were in their possession.

On Tuesday, the Accountability Court had dismissed an application of Nawaz Sharif for postponement of the final arguments. The AC in its order had noted, “Accused has not produced any defence witness in this reference. He has also not opted to be examined on oath u/s 340(2) CrPC. Therefore, the reason for rendering the decision simultaneously in all the three references is not existing at present.”

With this order, the court has expressed its mind that it would decide Avenfield apartments corruption reference first. Nawaz Sharif’s legal team on the other hand has not challenged this order before the Islamabad High Court as yet.