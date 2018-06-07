SC orders taking back official vehicle from Justice Dost Muhammad

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar observed that the court is going to withdraw its official vehicle from Justice (R) Dost Muhammad Khan after he took charge of a political post.

The chief justice passed these observations while hearing suo motu case related to withdrawal of officials vehicles by the then ministers and officers beyond their entitlement.

During hearing, Chief Secretary Azam Khan submitted report of the withdrawal of the official vehicles from the chief minister, ministers and officials who were not entitled.

He submitted that the two bullet-proof vehicles have also been withdrawn from the former chief minister Pervaiz Khattak and these were now at the disposal of caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Dost Muhammad Khan.

Upon hearing this, the chief justice observed that the judge has been appointed against a political post and the court would withdraw the Supreme Court's official vehicle presently in his use.

"That's why Justice Dost Muhammad Khan was not accepting the reference," he said, referring to retired judge's refusal to attend a full court reference that the Supreme Court was planning to bid him farewell on retirement in March this year.

"He is on a political post and should utilise the vehicles of the chief minister," argued Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. The chief secretary informed the bench that all the vehicles had been taken into custody and a committee would be formed for releasing the official vehicles only to the entitled and authorised officials.

The chief justice asked him to keep the vehicles safe as these may be used by the Returning Officers in the general election for duty.

The court directed the chief secretary to submit detailed report about the utilisation of the official vehicles within 10 days.

The Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the issue on May 31 and ordered that all vehicles used by ministers and departments without entitlement should be withdrawn till midnight. It had observed that government vehicles would not be allowed to be used in the elections.

The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed these orders while hearing a suo motu notice of utilisation of sport utility vehicles by the ministers and officers beyond their entitlement.