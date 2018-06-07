Asghar Khan case: SC seeks respondents’ written replies by June 9

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday observed while hearing the Asghar Khan case that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will have to appear before the court and directed all 31 respondents, including Nawaz Sharif and Javed Hashmi, to submit written replies by June 9.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed the hearing of the implementation of the landmark judgment in Asghar Khan case. The court on Tuesday had sent notices to Nawaz Sharif and senior politician Javed Hashmi as well as 19 other civilians named in the case.

Nawaz Sharif, however, could not appear before the court. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar inquired during the hearing why Nawaz did not ensure his appearance before the court even after being issued notices. Attorney General Ashter Ausaf told the court that Nawaz is hiring his counsel to represent him and soon his lawyer will appear before the court. The court granted six-day time to Nawaz to hire a counsel in the case.

Javed Hashmi, who was present in the courtroom, recalled that he was acquitted in the corruption charges by the accountability court after a five-year-long trial.

The court also withdrew its notice earlier issued to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah after Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan said that Khursheed’s name was not in the list of the respondents in the case. He submitted that they were the victims in Asghar Khan case.

Earlier, former chief of army staff General (R) Mirza Aslam Beg appeared before the court and requested that his trial should not be conducted through military court, but it should be conducted by the apex court, adding that earlier in 1996, his matter was referred to the Army, but at that time, then army chief had refused to conduct his trial through military court.

The chief justice told Aslam Beg that the apex court cannot conduct his trial and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will probe the matter. The chief justice then asked Aslam Beg to file a separate petition in this regard and the court will than examine it.

Justice Saqib Nisar observed that the purpose of sending notices to the respondents was to give them an opportunity to appear before the court and explain their position. He said all the respondents will have to face the trial and they are required to extend maximum cooperation to the FIA, which is probing the matter.

Wasim Sajjad, counsel for former MNA Syeda Abida Hussain, told the court that she received the notice late, hence she could not appear before the court. Later, the court adjourned the hearing. Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has hired the services of Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal for the case.