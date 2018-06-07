WOMEN’S T20 ASIA CUP: Bismah, Nida star in crucial Pakistan win

KUALA LUMPUR: Bismah Maroof’s unbeaten half-century and a career-best 5-21 from Nida Dar helped Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 23 runs in the Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur.

After being asked to bat by Sri Lanka, Pakistan, spurred by captain Maroof’s 41-ball 60 not out and Nahida Khan’s 38 in 34 balls, put up a competitive total of 136-4.

In reply, Sri Lanka could only manage 113-9 in their quota of overs as off-spinner Dar led the demolition job. There were two run outs in the Sri Lanka innings, while Maroof picked up the other wicket.

Dar took out three of the top five Sri Lanka batters — Yasoda Mendis (25) and Nipuni Hansika (24), the openers, as well as Anushka Sanjeewani (11). When Sanjeewani was dismissed after being caught by Anam Amin, Sri Lanka were 67-3 in 12 overs, needing a further 70 runs off 48 balls.

Pakistan effected two run outs thereafter, of Hasini Perera and Rebeca Vandort, and Maroof chipped in with the wicket of Oshadi Ranasinghe to reduce their opponents to 86-6 in the 16th over, a position from which Sri Lanka could not recover.

Earlier, Pakistan lost opening bat Muneeba Ali early in their innings and were 16-1 in the sixth over, but Khan and Maroof got together for a 60-run second-wicket partnership to lay a strong foundation.

After Khan was dismissed lbw by de Silva in the 12th over, with the total 76-2, Maroof was joined by Javeria Khan (13) and they added 40 runs in just 4.4 overs to take Pakistan past the 100-run mark.

Maroof hit seven fours in her innings and scored at an impressive strike rate of 146.34. Although she received little support from Dar (3) and Nain Abidi (7), Pakistan got to a decent score, which proved too many for Sri Lanka.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Women 136-4 (Maroof 60 not out, Nahida 38; Sugandika 2-18) beat Sri Lanka Women 113-9 (Yasoda 25; Dar

5-21) by 23 runs.

Meanwhile, Rumana Ahmed followed figures of 3-21 with an unbeaten 42 off 34 balls to lead Bangladesh to their first win over India in women’s international cricket. Notably, this was India’s first loss in the history of the Asia Cup.

After opting to bat, India lost opener Smriti Mandhana to off-spinner Salma Khatun in the second over. Mithali Raj, the other opener, was run-out two overs later, leaving India at 26 for 2. Pooja Vastrakar and captain Harmanpreet Kaur then worked past the early blows and added 44 for the third wicket at a run rate of 7.76. The stand ended when Vastrakar was also run-out for a run-a-ball 20, but Kaur and Deepti Sharma sustained the momentum with a 50-run partnership off 42 balls.

Kaur’s wicket at the end of the 16th over, however, triggered a late collapse: from 120 for 3, India went to 134 for 7. Rumana played a key role in the collapse, claiming the wickets of Deepti and Anuja Patil in the 18th over. Rumana also effected the run-out of Jhulan Goswami, who was playing her first match of the tournament, in the last over of the innings as India managed a total of 141.

Bangladesh lost both openers in the Powerplay, but by then, they had already sliced 45 runs off the target. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav soon bowled Nigar Sultana to leave the score at 49 for 3 in the eighth over.

Enter Rumana. She put on an unbroken 93-run stand with Fargana Hoque — the highest for Bangladesh in T20 internationals — to seal victory with seven wickets and two balls to spare.

Having secured their second win in three games, Bangladesh moved to four points, level with three other teams - India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh women 142-3 (Hoque 52 not out, Rumana 42 not out) beat India women 141-7 (Kaur 42, Rumana 3-21) by seven wickets.