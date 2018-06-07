Stanford rape case judge removed from office

LONDON: A US judge who was widely criticised for his leniency towards a campus rapist has been removed from office by voters, BBC News reported.

Judge Aaron Persky handed Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner a six-month sentence in June 2016.But county judges in California are elected, and if a petition to remove them from office garners enough signatures a vote will be held. Such elections are rare - the last time a US judge was recalled was in 1977.

Tuesday’s vote in Santa Clara County marks the first time a Californian judge has been removed in this way for more than 80 years.Reacting to the result, the campaign to unseat Judge Persky said the voters of Santa Clara were the winners. “We voted today against impunity for high status perpetrators of sexual assault and domestic violence,” chair of Recall Persky, Michelle Dauber said

The former Santa Clara County judge recently said he had no regrets about the case and had been bound by sentencing and probation guidelines. Mr Persky said judges should adhere to “the rule of law and not the rule of public opinion”. He has been cleared of misconduct by the California Commission on Judicial Performance.

Turner, 20 at the time, was seen by two other students sexually assaulting his victim behind a rubbish bin outdoors in January 2015. The trial heard how the victim, then 22, was intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness after attending a party on campus.

In March 2016, Turner was found guilty of three felony charges and faced up to 14 years in prison. Prosecutors had asked for a six-year term. The case sparked a national debate about sexual assault and whether wealthy white men are treated more favourably in court.