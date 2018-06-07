Thu June 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2018

Man killed in cylinder blast

OKARA: One person was killed and two injured due to cylinder blast in cold storage at Pipli Pahar Road on Wednesday. Three persons were repairing some machine in a cold storage when suddenly a cylinder exploded with a huge blast. A repairer M Asghar was killed while his two fellows were injured. They were rushed to the THQ hospital by the Rescue-1122 where one injured is said to be in critical condition.

