Woman dies in road accident

HAFIZABAD: A woman died and her husband suffered injuries when a speeding truck hit their motorbike near Chak Chatta, Hafizabad on Wednesday. Razia Bibi and her husband Zeshan were moving towards Gujranwala on a motorbike when they reached near chak Chattha, a speeding truck struck them, leaving Razia dead on the spot and Zeshan injured critically. He was rushed to the DHQ Hospital.