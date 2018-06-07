Woman dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: A woman died and her husband suffered injuries when a speeding truck hit their motorbike near Chak Chatta, Hafizabad on Wednesday. Razia Bibi and her husband Zeshan were moving towards Gujranwala on a motorbike when they reached near chak Chattha, a speeding truck struck them, leaving Razia dead on the spot and Zeshan injured critically. He was rushed to the DHQ Hospital.
