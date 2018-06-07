NAB grills ex-MPA Saiful Malook in housing scheme scam

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Wednesday grilled PML-N former MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar for his alleged involvement in the Ferozpur City Housing Scheme scam.

It has been learnt that the former MPA appeared before NAB’s investigation team around 12pm and faced it for more than one hour. The NAB is probing Saif’s alleged involvement in the scam. Moreover, it has been learnt that the MPA took bribe of Rs80 million from the owners of the Ferozpur City Housing Scheme to facilitate them in obtaining an NOC.

Earlier, the bureau had arrested Nazar Muhammad, Nadeem Ahmed and Naeem Ahmed, the management of Ferozpur City Housing Scheme, Lahore over allegations of cheating public at large by selling thousands of illegal plots’ files worth billions of rupees.

According to details, the inquiry against the management of the Ferozpur City Housing Scheme, Lahore and others was authorised by the NAB Lahore director general (DG) in April, following the allegations of involvement of the accused in the commission of offence of corrupt practices and cheating the public at large.

According to the revelations during the course of the inquiry, it was conferred that all accused, in connivance with each other, launched an illegal housing scheme namely Ferozpur City Housing Scheme on Ferozpur Road, Lahore in 2016 and managed to collect hefty amounts ranging from Rs 1-2 billion from around 5,000 affectees on the pretext of booking of residential and commercial plots in the fake housing scheme.