Thu June 07, 2018
National

Sabah
June 7, 2018

Three Kashmiris martyred in IHK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Wednesday.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Machhil area of the district. The operation continued till reports last came in. More details were awaited.

