Taliban unveil new 'punk-inspired' uniforms

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Taliban fighters have used a propaganda video to sport unusual matching training outfits, including fingerless gloves and trousers tucked into knee-length white socks, reports foreign media.

The recently released video shows eight militants wearing identical t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan "no tension" while practising with rocket-propelled grenades.

The video shows "martyrdom seeking mujahideen" training at a "war college", according to screen shots published by Military Times. Militants of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been blamed for dozens of suicide bombings and hundreds of deaths in a war with Pakistan's government and military.

A series of successful military campaigns have put the militants on the back foot, but officials say they remain the biggest terrorist threat to the country. Khalid Mehsud, the deputy leader of the movement, was killed in February by a US drone strike in North Waziristan, near the border with Afghanistan.

The jihadist’s latest aesthetic drew some mockery online, where the outfits were likened to “punk rock uniforms”. Raffaello Pantucci, director of international security studies at the Royal United Services Institute, said the new outfit did not necessarily herald a new direction. He said: “I’m not sure it shows anything substantial.”