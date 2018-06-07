Thu June 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

15 police officers demoted

LAHORE: The Establishment Division has notified the demotion of 15 officers of PSP cadre following the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan in out of turn promotions case. The demoted officers included the incumbent DPO Lodhran Ameer Taimoor, former SP CIA Umar Virk, former DPO Gujrat Rai Zameer ul Haq, former DPO Khushab Faisal Gulzar, former SSP Operations Rawalpindi Malik Karamat ullah, Muhammad Qasim Khan, Naeem ul Hassan Khan. Shahid Razzaq Qureshi. Ijaz Shafi Dogar, Muhammad Awais Malik, Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah, former SP CIA Faisalabad Farooq Ahmad Handal, Khalid Rauf, Tahir Maqsood and Rana Shahid Pervez.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar