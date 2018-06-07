15 police officers demoted

LAHORE: The Establishment Division has notified the demotion of 15 officers of PSP cadre following the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan in out of turn promotions case. The demoted officers included the incumbent DPO Lodhran Ameer Taimoor, former SP CIA Umar Virk, former DPO Gujrat Rai Zameer ul Haq, former DPO Khushab Faisal Gulzar, former SSP Operations Rawalpindi Malik Karamat ullah, Muhammad Qasim Khan, Naeem ul Hassan Khan. Shahid Razzaq Qureshi. Ijaz Shafi Dogar, Muhammad Awais Malik, Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah, former SP CIA Faisalabad Farooq Ahmad Handal, Khalid Rauf, Tahir Maqsood and Rana Shahid Pervez.