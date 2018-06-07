Citizens without power for several hours

LAHORE: Many residents of the metropolis have suffered a long period of ordeal as they have been without power supply for over 24 hours following the windstorm that struck the city on Tuesday evening. People complained that the staff of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) was not available after the breakdown of electricity distribution system following the gusty winds. Power supply to different localities in the city could only be restored at least after five hours of the blackouts. Majority of people had to spend whole night without power supply. Out of the adversely-affected power consumers, one third were without electricity supply for 16 hours till the Wednesday afternoon. According to an official, power supply still could not be restored to about 10 percent of the homes in the city. He said many electricity poles and transformers had been damaged by the severe storm. Further time is required to repair the things, he added.