Caretaker PM asks cabinet to make reform package

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul-Mulk has directed the Finance Division to formulate a comprehensive strategy containing immediate measures as well as a blueprint of long term structural reform package for the consideration of the incoming elected government.

The instructions were issued by him during the maiden meeting of the federal cabinet held here at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Wednesday which was chaired by him.

Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar briefed the cabinet about the economic situation, and the federal cabinet expressed satisfaction about the GDP growth of the country which has attained six per cent level. The federal cabinet stressed the significance of security and law and order situation. The cabinet termed it essential for holding polls in fair and free manner.

Interior Secretary Arshad Mirza gave a detailed briefing to the cabinet about the functions of the ministry and its various attached departments.

He also briefed the meeting on various legislative and administrative policy initiatives taken for ensuring internal security and law and order in the country.

The interior secretary also briefed the cabinet on various measures being taken by the Interior Ministry to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan and the provincial governments for holding free, fair and peaceful elections.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, gave an overview of the economy and the present situation of various economic indicators. While noting satisfactory GDP growth rate of around 6%, the cabinet underscored the need for taking immediate measures within the mandate of the caretaker government to address certain issues related to balance of payment, fiscal and debt sustainability and better management of public sector enterprises.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the Caretaker Prime Minister PMO separately.

The Generals felicitated the caretaker prime minister on assuming office of the Prime Minister.

Professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army and Armed Forces came under discussion during the meetings.