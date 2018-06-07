Man tortures wife

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A man allegedly tortured his wife over a domestic issue here in civil lines police area on Wednesday. Shaista told reporters at the DHQ Hospital that her husband Waheed was an addict and on the day of the incident he tortured her with sticks. Civil lines police are probing the issue.
