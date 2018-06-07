Thu June 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2018

Man tortures wife

GUJRANWALA: A man allegedly tortured his wife over a domestic issue here in civil lines police area on Wednesday. Shaista told reporters at the DHQ Hospital that her husband Waheed was an addict and on the day of the incident he tortured her with sticks. Civil lines police are probing the issue.

