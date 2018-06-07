PTI leader says Shahbaz can’t escape accountability

LAHORE: PTI’s leader Ijaz Chaudhry said Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has to face accountability over corruption in 56 companies.

Addressing a delegation of party’s women workers Wednesday, former president PTI Punjab and currently its candidate from NA-133, Ijaz Chaudhry said the people of Punjab were looted in the name of democracy for 10 years. He added that so-called Khadim-e-Aala of Punjab favoured his blue-eyed officials, already drawing huge salaries from government who were later posted on lucrative positions in different companies in clear violation of rules. He said the national exchequer was looted and projects like Saaf Pani Company proved a white elephant whereas massive corruption had been done in Kidney Liver and Transplant Institute. Shahbaz tried his best to protect his corruption through sentimental speeches but couldn’t escape accountability now, he added.