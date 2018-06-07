Thu June 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Goods gutted

LAHORE: Goods worth millions of rupees were burnt when fire engulfed a plaza on Mall Road Wednesday. Cause of the fire was said to be short circuiting. Upon being informed, the fire-fighters arrived and extinguished fire. The shopkeepers expressed their concern over late arrival of the fire-fighters at the plaza.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar