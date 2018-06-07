Goods gutted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Goods worth millions of rupees were burnt when fire engulfed a plaza on Mall Road Wednesday. Cause of the fire was said to be short circuiting. Upon being informed, the fire-fighters arrived and extinguished fire. The shopkeepers expressed their concern over late arrival of the fire-fighters at the plaza.
