Thu June 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ayesha Ahad provided security

LAHORE: Police have provided foolproof security to Ayesha Ahad, following the orders of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Eight policemen will now guard the lady. Four policemen have been deployed at her residence and the other four will accompany her whenever she goes out of the house. A police team will record Ayesha Ahad’s statement tomorrow at her residence.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar