Ayesha Ahad provided security

LAHORE: Police have provided foolproof security to Ayesha Ahad, following the orders of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Eight policemen will now guard the lady. Four policemen have been deployed at her residence and the other four will accompany her whenever she goes out of the house. A police team will record Ayesha Ahad’s statement tomorrow at her residence.