Pre-polls rigging continues: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said pre-poll rigging has started with summoning him to the courts. Talking to reporters inside the Accountability Court (AC), said pre-poll rigging did not start now, but it started when he was disqualified to hold public office and then removed from the party presidency. “Our senators were deprived from contesting elections on our party election symbol. What else is required to prove pre-poll rigging,” Nawaz said.

He also complained about his party members being ‘forcibly’ moved to other political parties. He said that everyday there is a suo motu, but no suo motu was taken on exodus from his party.

To a question about Reham Khan’s book, Nawaz said that he don’t know anything about it. He said Imran Khan and his party members may know about it. “My information about Reham Khan is limited to the newspapers only,” Nawaz said. He said that 2018 is a year of change and change is inevitable.