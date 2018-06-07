Indian army proposespredictive analytics using AI

NEW DELHI: Armed forces are the repository of big data and there is a need to record and institutionalise the information and carry out predictive analytics using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said. He also laid stress on the need for collaboration with industry and academia, pitched for leveraging various technologies available in the geo-spatial field to find solutions for the challenges faced by the Indian Army. “The armed forces are the repository of big data and there is a need to record and institutionalise the information and carry out predictive analytics using AI,” Rawat said. He was delivering the key note address at the 11th edition of GEO Intelligence Asia, organised by GeoSpatial Media and Communication with Directorate General of Information System as Knowledge Partners and Military Survey as Co-organisers. The two-day seminar held at the Manekshaw Centre here concluded today.