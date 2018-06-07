Thu June 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Five Kenyan police officers killed in explosive device attack

NAIROBI: Five police officers were killed in eastern Kenya on Wednesday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device suspected to have been planted by Somalia´s al Shabaab group, an official said. Al Shabaab is fighting to topple Somalia´s government, establish their own rule based on their strict interpretation of Islamic law and drive out of the country peacekeepers deployed by the African Union. The militants frequently launch attacks in neighbouring Kenya to pressure it to withdraw its troops which form part of the peacekeeping force. Harun Kamau, Deputy County Commissioner in the region, told Reuters the police officers were in a vehicle conducting patrols in Harar village, in Liboi town near the Kenya-Somalia border, when the vehicle hit the device.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar