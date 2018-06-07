Five Kenyan police officers killed in explosive device attack

NAIROBI: Five police officers were killed in eastern Kenya on Wednesday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device suspected to have been planted by Somalia´s al Shabaab group, an official said. Al Shabaab is fighting to topple Somalia´s government, establish their own rule based on their strict interpretation of Islamic law and drive out of the country peacekeepers deployed by the African Union. The militants frequently launch attacks in neighbouring Kenya to pressure it to withdraw its troops which form part of the peacekeeping force. Harun Kamau, Deputy County Commissioner in the region, told Reuters the police officers were in a vehicle conducting patrols in Harar village, in Liboi town near the Kenya-Somalia border, when the vehicle hit the device.