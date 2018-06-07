Jamshed case: British NCA officials’ statement recorded

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board called two British National Crime Agency (NCA) officials to give witness in spot-fixing case against former opener Nasir Jamshed.

The hearing is continuing here at the National Cricket Academy, recorded the statements of two British crime agency officials called by the PCB. The two officials after having given their written statement also gave video recording of their statement.

During the proceeding, Nasir Jamshed lawyer Hassan Warriach also cross examined the two officials.Later talking to media, PCB lawyer Tafazzal Rizvi informed that the hearing has been adjourned till Tuesday. He informed that in the next hearing ICC Anti-corruption unit official Ronny will be coming to Lahore to personally appear before the tribunal to record his statement. He had also given statements before the tribunal in hearings against Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan.In their statement, the British officials told the tribunal that Nasir Jamshed is already facing criminal charges in England and the proceeding has also been sent to public prosecution.