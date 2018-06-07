Thu June 07, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 7, 2018

Rubel handed one demerit point over conduct

DHERADUN: Bangladesh fast bowler Rubel Hossain has been handed a demerit point and was given an official reprimand for breaching the ICC’s Code of Conduct during his side’s six-wicket loss in the second T20I against Afghanistan in Dehradun on Tuesday.

During the 11th over of Afghanistan’s chase, Rubel’s leg-before-wicket appeal against Samiullah Shenwari was turned down by the on-field umpire following which he showed dissent. As a result, he was found to have breached Article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

