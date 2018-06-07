Lorenzo switching to Honda to replace Pedrosa

PARIS: Honda unleashed a thunderbolt in the MotoGP paddock on Wednesday when they announced that triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo would be joining them in place of another Spanish star, Dani Pedrosa.

Lorenzo will form an impressive due with a third Spaniard, Marc Marquez. Pedrosa revealed on Tuesday that he was leaving Honda.Media reports say Lorenzo’s Honda contract is worth 4.0 million euros ($4.7 million) a season. Lorenzo enjoyed great success in a decade with another Japanese team, Yamaha, winning 44 races and was world champion in 2010, 2012 and 2015.

The 31-year-old has been less triumphant since moving to Ducati at the start of last season. His victory at Mugello on Sunday was his first for the Italian team in 24 races and came amid rumours that Ducati were thinking of discarding him.

Lorenzo is only 10th in the MotoGP standings after six races, 54 points behind the leader, Marquez. Pedrosa is 12th, 12 points further back.

Pedrosa, who is 32, has won 31 Grands Prix and finished championship runner-up three times. Ducati immediately announced that Danilo Petrucci would replace Lorenzo.

Petrucci, 27, has raced for the satellite Pramac Racing team since the 2015 season and will partner fellow Italian Andrea Dovizioso at Ducati for 2019 on what is currently a one-year agreement.

Meanwhile, the Tech 3 team announced that it was extending the contract of 24-year-old Malaysian rider Hafizh Syahrin, who is 16th in the standings, for a season.