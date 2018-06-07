Racism fears: Rose won’t let family travel to Russia

LONDON: England left-back Danny Rose will not be accompanied by his family at the World Cup in Russia as the Tottenham defender is fearful they could suffer racial abuse.

“I’m not worried for myself, but I’ve told my family I don’t want them going out there because of racism and anything else that may happen,” Rose told the London Evening Standard. “I don’t want to be worrying when I’m trying to prepare for games for my family’s safety.

“If anything happens to me, it wouldn’t affect me like it would if my family had been abused. I’m fine with whatever may or may not happen, and I like to think I’ll be able to deal with it in the right way.”

As recently as March the Russian football association was fined 30,000 Swiss francs (25,000 euros, Â£22,000) by global governing body FIFA following racist chants by supporters during a friendly international against France.

The Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) anti-discrimination network reported 89 racist and far-right incidents at Russian games in the 2016-2017 season. And Rose criticised the decision to award the tournament to a country where racial abuse at games is still common.