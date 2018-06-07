PSL council meeting convened on 12th

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has called an emergency meeting of Pakistan Super League Governing Council on June 12 after crisis between the PCB and the United Arab Emirates are believed to be deepening.

The boards of the two countries are not at ease as has been seen in the past decade or so because the PCB has a number of time asked the UAB board to not to hold any kind of league tournament during the timeframe of the PSL. But the UAE is planning to hold its own franchised based league.

As par reports the officials in the UAE are also taking advantage of the PCB’s problems and have believed to have hiked its returns for the PCB to hold matches there. During its June 12 meeting, the governing board of the PSL will be looking into various possibilities arising in the scenario particularly in the wake of the conduct of different leagues being organized in UAE and the marketing damage faced by the PSL.