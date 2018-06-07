Thu June 07, 2018
Sports

June 7, 2018

Two cyclists to represent Pakistan at World event

LAHORE: Two national cyclists will represent Pakistan in the World Road Race Cycling Championship later this year. According to Azhar Ali Shah, secretary Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) said that PCF will be sending two cyclists to feature in the championship to be held in Australia in September. Azhar said the selection of the cyclists will be done from Asian Games. “We have a meeting with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Wednesday to decide about the training camp for preparation of Asian Games,” he said. “A total of 182 players from different countries will participate in the championship,” he said.

