Sethi satisfied with team’s performance against England

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi declared the national team’s performance against England in two-match Test series as satisfactory.

However, he expressed his concerns on sloppy fielding during the series. Sethi made it overtly clear that void left by likes of Younis Khan and Misbahul Haq will not be filled in the near future. On preparations about World Cup, Sethi while talking to media said that head coach Mickey Arthur had told him that preparations had been completed and that Pakistan was going to win the World Cup.

Sethi further added that at least four to five teams were favorites for winning the WC including arch rivals India and Pakistan.On question about hosting Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Pakistan he stated that at least eight matches of the landmark event would be held in the country. He stated that apart from Lahore and Karachi, no other venue was ready to host international matches.