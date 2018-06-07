Sri Lanka strike in Windies Test

PORT OF SPAIN: Scoring close to 100 runs at nearly four an over would suggest a profitable session for Windies. However, the home team batsmen’s inability to settle in for the long haul allowed Sri Lanka to make inroads at regular intervals.

This served as an effective counter-punch, leaving Windies at 99 for 3 at Lunch on Day 1 of the first Test in Port of Spain on Wednesday. With the conditions offering the pacers early help, Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Gamage bowled testing lines at the start of the innings after Windies opted to bat. While Gamage’s open-chested action offered him natural in-swing into the right-hander, Lakmal was moving the ball away after pitching and both bowlers troubled opener Kraigg Brathwaite.

Having gone past the outside edge three times in as many deliveries, Lakmal reaped the reward for his persistence as he eventually got Brathwaite to nick one while playing away from his body.

Kieran Powell and Devon Smith, making his Test comeback after three years, managed to stitch together a steady partnership to keep the Sri Lankan bowlers at bay. With Gamage taking the ball away from the left-handers, they didn’t have any problems in shouldering arms to most deliveries while they also handled Lakmal well, and the bowler even resorted to bowling round the wicket without much success.

The second wicket pair kept it simple, trying to wear down the bowlers with their disciplined batting. They concentrated on playing close to the body, with Powell particularly impressing with his straight drives and putting away anything that was loose. Having laid the platform for a partnership to blossom, poor running between the wickets ruined those efforts as Smith’s half-hearted response to Powell’s call for a quick single resulted in the former being run out.

With the ball getting older as the session progressed, stroke-making became easier for the batsmen. Powell and Shai Hope capitalised and they were also helped with the bowlers erring in their lengths. Brief scores: Windies 99/3 (Kieran Powell 38, Shai Hope 29*; Suranga Lakmal 1-20) vs Sri Lanka.