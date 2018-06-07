SA trounce Namibia 4-1

POLOKWANE, South Africa: Host nation South Africa belatedly clicked in the Cosafa Cup southern Africa championship with a 4-1 triumph over Namibia Tuesday in a plate semi-final.

In the final this Friday this will meet Botswana, who sealed a 2-0 victory over Swaziland with a stoppage-time goal in northern city Polokwane. A small crowd at chilly Peter Mokaba Stadium were thrilled to see seven goals in the double-header after the quarter-finals in the main competition delivered just three.

The quarter-finals losers dropped to the plate competition and South Africa regained some pride after a shock defeat by Madagascar last Sunday.

Stung by public and media criticism after wasting several good scoring chances against the Malagasy, South Africa responded positively against the Namibians.

Aubrey Modiba converted a penalty to put the home side ahead and Lebohang Maboe scored either side of a goal for Namibia by Deon Hotto to give South Africa a 3-1 half-time advantage.