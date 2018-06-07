PFF finslises schedule of women events

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has finalised the schedule of the women events, it was announced on Wednesday.

National Under-15 Girls Championship will be held from June 21 to 30, National Under-18 Women’s competitions will be organised in October. While the Seniors National Tournament will be held in October. Pakistan women’s team will also participate in AFC and SAFF events. SAFF Under-15 tournament is scheduled from August 9.

Greenshirts will also be part of AFC Women under-16 qualifiers. These matches will be played from September 15 to 24. Meanwhile President PFF Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat said on Wednesday: “The activities of the women football are on the rise now.

The private sector should come forward to support the promotion of sport. After the restoration of membership, the PFF is not only paying attention to men’s football but women’s competitions are also being looked after. These activities will be in full swing soon. National teams will participate in international competitions after the full preparations at home”.