London hit by 60 moped crimes a day

LONDON: Terrifying footage shows the moment a moped gang armed with zombie knives and hammers stormed a luxury jewellers in the heart of London today as a violent crime wave engulfs the capital. Stunned shoppers and tourists watched on as three of the thugs run out of the watch shop and jump onto mopeds, while another fled on foot. New figures obtained by media from the Metropolitan Police revealed there were 22,025 powered two-wheel vehicle crimes in London between June 2017 and May 2018, which works out as just over 60 per day. In the previous 12 months, there were 14,699 crimes a year, or 40 per day. Today’s raid comes amid a surge in violent crime across the country, with crime stats revealing that 60 robberies on powered two wheel vehicles are happening every day in the capital alone.