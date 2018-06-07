Muslims to hold ‘Not Trump’s Iftar’ protest

WASHINGTON: The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is hosting a Wednesday iftar, the traditional dinner ending the Ramadan fast, outside of the White House in opposition to President Trump, the group announced Tuesday. Co-sponsored by other Muslim and civil rights groups, NOT Trump’s Iftar will be held in Lafayette Square outside of the White House at the same time Trump is hosting an iftar inside to recognize the end of the holy month, during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Trump faced backlash last year when he broke with nearly two decades of tradition by not hosting an iftar. The dinners began under President Clinton and were continued by Presidents George W. Bush and Obama. CAIR said it “has witnessed an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president,” the group said in a statement.