Thu June 07, 2018
World

MD
Monitoring Desk
June 7, 2018

Chinese children to sit in‘world’s hardest exam’

BEIJING: It’s every parent’s wish to see their children excel in life, and for millions of students in China, it all comes down to this one particular exam. Starting Thursday, nearly 10 million Chinese students will take the annual national college entrance exam, a gruelling test known as gaokao - ‘the high test’. Thousands of concerned parents crowded the streets of Maotanchang town in east China to wish their children luck in a massive send-off ceremony on Tuesday.

