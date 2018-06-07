Countries with best service: Iceland first, Ireland second and Britain third

LONDON: The UK has been revealed as the third best country in the world for excellent service behind Iceland in first place and Ireland in second. That’s according to TripAdvisor, which has produced global rankings for the accommodations, restaurants and experiences that ‘deliver great service and consistently achieve high traveller reviews’, thereby earning certificates of excellence. The UK is not often thought of as having great service, so its third-place may surprise many. The U.S, which is the country most travellers regard as having the best service, doesn’t even rank in the countries table - but Key West in Florida earns top place in the cities list, followed by Reykjavik and Edinburgh.