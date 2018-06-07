Trump fires aide who joked about ‘dying’ war hero McCain

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has sacked an aide who said cancer-stricken SeNator John McCain’s opposition to a presidential nominee did not matter because “he’s dying anyway,” the White House announced Tuesday.

The White House was roiled by bipartisan fury over the remark attributed to Kelly Sadler in May. “Kelly Sadler is no longer employed within the Executive Office of the President,” read a brief statement by deputy White House spokesman Raj Shah. McCain, 81, had indicated he opposed the nomination of now CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel over her role in enhanced interrogation techniques under president George W. Bush. The Arizona seNator, who was held prisoner and tortured during the Vietnam War, is battling brain cancer. CNN had quoted a White House official as saying Sadler, speaking at a staff meeting, meant the comment as a joke but that it flopped. Another extraordinary attack against McCain that stunned Washington came around the same time from a fellow veteran, retired US Air Force lieutenant general Thomas McInerney, who said torture works because it made McCain spill sensitive information to his captors during his years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. The attacks, remarkable for their bluntness, triggered swift reaction from across the political spectrum, with lawmakers demanding an apology from Trump that never came.