Malaysia’s bank chief to fall as 1MDB probes accelerate

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal claimed another scalp Wednesday with the resignation of the central bank governor after a controversy linked to the stricken investment fund, as the new government steps up probes into the alleged plundering of state coffers.

Allegations that billions of dollars were pillaged from the sovereign wealth fund were a major factor in the shock election loss last month of Najib Razak’s coalition, which had ruled Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957. Najib, his family and cronies were accused of looting 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and using stolen funds to buy everything from artworks to real estate, in a sophisticated campaign of fraud and embezzlement that stretched around the world.

As the scandal escalated, Najib lurched sharply to the right and purged opponents in government, who were replaced with figures that critics said were more willing to do the scandal-mired leader’s bidding. Muhammad Ibrahim, governor of the Bank Negara Malaysia, the central bank, was appointed in 2016 following the departure of his long-serving predecessor, who left her post after increasingly finding herself at odds with Najib over the graft claims.