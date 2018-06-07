Britain’s May tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza deaths

LONDON: Britain is concerned about the deaths of protesters in Gaza, Prime Minister Theresa May told Israel´s premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, saying that the situation had deteriorated. Over 100 Palestinians have been killed in weekly demonstrations launched on March 30 in the Gaza Strip, an enclave controlled by the Islamist group Hamas. “We have been concerned about the loss of Palestinian lives,” May told Netanyahu ahead of talks in London, adding that Britain recognised the Israel´s right to self-defence. May said it was important to alleviate the situation and restart talks about a two-state solution to the conflict, which have been frozen since 2014.

Netanyahu said responsibility for the violence lay with Hamas. “I think the problems there are rooted in the fundamental goal of Hamas to destroy Israel. We are not witnessing peaceful protests,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to both minimise casualties and at the same time protect Israeli lives.” Prime Minister Theresa May will discuss how best to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, her spokesman said, reiterating Britain´s support for the Iran nuclear deal. “You can expect the PM to raise Iran, and how best we can prevent them from developing a nuclear weapon. The UK, like France and Germany, continues to believe the Iran nuclear deal is the best way to prevent this,” he told reporters.