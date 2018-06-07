Noted Pashto writer, journalist Sardar Khan Fana passes away

PESHAWAR: A noted Pashto writer, poet and columnist, Sardar Khan Fana, passed away after a protracted illness. He was 83.

His funeral was taken out from the family residence at Koocha Malik Wazeer in New Kakshal Colony. The funeral prayer was offered at Darul Uloom Sarhad at Sir Asia Gate. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

A large number of people, including journalists and literati attended the last funeral rites of the deceased.

He was the father of Jamal Abdul Nasir, News Editor, Daily Jang in Peshawar, Nigar Hussain of the State Bank of Pakistan, Sanober Hussain, father-in-law of Dr Malik Aftab Ahmad and Ghulam Hussain of Cantonment Board Peshawar.

Late Sardar Khan Fana remained general secretary of the Writers Guild and Anjuman Taraqi Passand Mussanifeen. He had several Pashto national Pashto songs to his credit. The late literatus served as editor of the Pashto language daily “Amn”. He remained associated with Urdu-language daily, Mashriq, Peshawar, for a long time and would contribute a weekly column, “Baat To Such Hey.”