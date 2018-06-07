Bilour warns against raising Kalabagh Dam issue

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader and former federal minister Ghulam Ahmad Bilour has said the government may construct other reservoirs in place of Kalabagh dam to meet the country’s growing energy needs.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here on Wednesday, he said some elements were out to damage the interest of the smaller provinces by raising controversial issues like Kalabagh dam. “The ANP has always raised voice for the rights of Pakhtuns. We will not allow these elements to exploit these issues,” he said. Bilour said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already been subjected to the worst power loadshedding despite the fact that the KP was the largest contributor to national grid.