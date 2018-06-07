SC terms non-resolution of power crisis as state failure

PESHAWAR: Terming the non-resolution of power crisis as state failure, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned federal secretary Ministry of Energy and chief executive of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) today to explain why the system was not improved and loadshedding curtailed.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Mushir Alam passed the order.

The bench was hearing a complaint at the Supreme Court’s Peshawar Registry on Wednesday. It was filed through the Human Rights Directorate regarding the power crisis. “It was the responsibility of the federal government and Pesco to improve infrastructure and upgrade the power system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is simply failure of the state and companies to overcome the power crisis,” the chief justice told Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan, Pesco chief executive.

Justice Saqib Nisar told the Pesco chief executive that you have admitted in the statement that it was the company’s failure not to improve the infrastructure and upgrade the system to supply and transmit the required power from the national grid to the province to overcome loadshedding. “The people are suffering due to hours long loadshedding in Ramazan. It is the state’s responsibility to provide basic facilities to the public,” the chief justice observed, adding that if he conducted an inquiry through forensic experts then many white collar people would be exposed.

The chief justice said that the people were bearing the brunt of sizzling heat even in Ramazan and the government had no plan for load management.

The Pesco chief informed the court that the company was receiving 2,100 megawatts electricity from the national grid, while the demand stood at 3,000 megawatts.

He said the federal government has not stopped the supply of remaining 900 megawatt power to the province, but the company cannot supply more than 2100 megawatts electricity through the present old transmission line.

Dr Muhammad Amjad said that Pesco was facing heavy loss due to line losses, non-payment of bills in the areas adjacent to the tribal areas and electricity theft.

He said the company is carrying out three hours loadshedding in areas where there is less theft or line losses and doing eight hours in those areas where theft and line losses are 90 percent.

The Pesco chief said that the company has time and again demanded funds to upgrade the system, but to no avail.

To the courts query, he said that company needed Rs 20 billion in break-up for seven years to completely upgrade the system in the province.

Additional Attorney General of Pakistan Manzoor Khalil submitted reply of the Ministry of Water Resources against the claim of the PTI-led KP government that work on 350 dams could not be initiated due to non-release of funds by federal government.

The ministry stated that Wapda revenue stemmed from sale of hydroelectric to Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) under Power Purchase Agreement.

It said that Wapda raised monthly invoices to CPPA-G comprising energy sale and hydel levies including net hydel profit (NHP) up to 5th of every month.

About payment of NHP to KP, it said payment would be made to KP government as and when invoiced amount of NHP was received from CPPA-G.

Till October 2017 Rs90,134 million has been paid to the KP government on account of NHP. The bench adjourned the case for today and directed the officials to appear in the court in Islamabad.