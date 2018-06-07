Judgment in maintainability of fee collection case reserved

Islamabad : A divisional bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday reserved its judgment in maintainability of a case challenging the single member bench decision barring private schools from collecting fees of summer vacation from students.

Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC resumed hearing on an appeal of private schools against the single member bench verdict.

During proceeding, the petitioner’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa contended before the court that the decision regarding stopping students from submitting summer vacation fees was against the law.

Counsel for Private Educational Institution Regulator Authority (PEIRA) Rashid Haneef Advocate argued that the petition of private schools was not maintainable and requested the bench to dismiss the same.

He said the same matter was under process before the Supreme Court.

He said the parents were not supposed to submit students’ fees until the single member bench’s decision is turned down.

The apex court was likely to take suo moto action over the issue, he said. The bench asked the PEIRA''s counsel to submit the apex court order regarding the matter.

However, Advocate General Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri argued that it was a legal matter and thus the petition was not maintainable. After that the bench reserved its judgement over maintainability of the case.