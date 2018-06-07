CTP devises special traffic plan for last ‘ashra’ of Ramazan

Rawalpindi : In order to avert traffic mess on city roads, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have devised a comprehensive traffic plan for last ‘ashra’ of Ramazan.

Special arrangements have been made to regulate traffic load particularly in commercial areas of the town, said Chief Traffic Officer, Bilal Iftikhar.

He said that traffic squads have been deployed at all main intersections of the city whereas a helpline was also set up at Racecourse Traffic Office with deployment of special squad.

The helpline is working 24-hour and providing help and assistance to the citizens.

He told that City Traffic Police is striving hard and making effective measures to control wheeling and violation of other traffic rules.