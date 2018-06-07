Tanker mafia looting housing societies’ residents

Islamabad : Water shortage in the private housing societies in the surroundings of the federal capital has become an opportunity for private water tanker mafia during the holy month of Ramazan as they have started charging Rs600 to Rs1000 for a tanker.

The management of the different housing societies including PWD Housing Society, Soan Gardens, Korang Town, Pakistan Town and CBR Town have completely failed to provide relief to the residents.

The residents who have no other option but to purchase water tankers to fulfil household needs, demanded of management to control the price of water tankers.

Muhammad Ali, a resident of Soan Gardens said that due to the acute shortage of the water during the Ramazan, private water tanker mafia was charging prices at will.

In spite of abundant water in the area the managements of the societies were involved in fleecing the residents by selling its water rather than to provide it free to people who are regularly paying their water bills, he added.

Karim Ullah, a resident of CBR Town said the society had its own motor pumps that could be run for 24 hours.

He said the residents were facing severe problems due to non-availability of water for the last one month while the authorities concerned are mum over the situation.

He added that this situation forced the locals to shift to other places. While a resident of the area opined that due to poor planning, various houses in the society were getting insufficient supply of water.

The officials deputed at the Water Tanker Inquiry Service in the society also failed to facilitate residents after repeated complaints by the people of the area. When contacted the management of the housing societies said that due to summer season the demand of water had increased in different sectors and motors could not sustain pressure.