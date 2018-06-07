FDE daily wagers feel ‘betrayed’ by PML-N

Islamabad : Daily-wage teachers flayed the previous PML-N government over failure to regularise their services despite repeated promises and said they would take revenge from the Nawaz Sharif-led party over the repeated false promises by voting against its candidates in Islamabad, including former CADD minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

“We all (daily wagers) feel betrayed by (former CADD minister) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry as he kept promising us regularisation until his last day in office but all those promises turned out to be false. We’ll revenge this dishonesty. Not only will we boycott the election duty but we along with our family members and neighbours will also vote against the PML-N candidates in Islamabad, including Dr Tariq Fazal, in the upcoming general elections,” Ihsan Sikandari of the Young Teachers Association, which represents these tempts.

The CADD oversees the government schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory, totalling more than 400, through the Federal Directorate of Education.

The YTA leader regretted that the CADD had put up a summary on the daily wagers’ regularisation to the previous cabinet’s final meeting but it attracted and was rejected for pointing out that the matter was sub judice.

He wondered if the former CADD minister was to put up such a weak case to the cabinet, why he persistently promised tempts regularisation.

Ihsan Sikandari said the daily wagers would continue fighting their case in the court of law for justice.

Employed by the FDE eight years ago, the daily-wage teachers have met the relevant government representatives, officials, lawmakers and minister, boycotted classes and even examination duty in the last many months to claim permanent job, but to no avail.

Also driven from pillar to post to get salary, they demand posting to the vacant positions in schools and colleges and creation of new posts for the rest.