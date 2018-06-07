Tevta provides loan to 21,000 students

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh Wednesday said in order to achieve its target of 100 per cent employment for its graduates Tevta has provided interest-free loans to its 21,000 pass out students so far.

Irfan said the initiative was taken three years ago. He said these loans were provided to graduates of all 54 programmes which were offered by Tevta across the Punjab. He said the programme was so transparent that 99.9 per cent students returned the borrowed amount.

An amount of one billion rupees was released so far as loans to 21,000 students, he added. Inter exams: Intermediate Annual Examinations 2018 of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) concluded on Wednesday. A total of 338,710 candidates had appeared in the exams and for this purpose 561 examination centres were set up within the Lahore Board’s jurisdiction.