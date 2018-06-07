‘Kalabagh dam needs political consensus’

LAHORE: Immediate construction of Kalabagh Dam is needed to meet the drinking and irrigation water requirements; while Kalabagh Dam issue should be separated from election politics.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on ‘Water Shortage - Obstacles in the construction of Kalabagh Dam’. The panellists were Sultan Barq, Sohail Lashari, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Qaisra Sheikh, Ibad-ur-Rehman, and Mian Muhammad Ali while the session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi. Sultan Barq said that construction of Kalabagh Dam is crucial need of Pakistan. He said Kalabagh Dam data was collected in 1933 and it should have been built in 1973. He said historically Nowshera was affected with seven consecutive days rain in 1936 after which no such incident was recorded. He said drowning of Nowshera is a political stunt while dam water will not cross Attock bridge. He said conspirators again raised Kalabagh Dam issue before election while the government never considered water issue seriously. Sohail Lashari said that all technical experts and intellectuals agree on Kalabagh Dam design but the project is delayed due to delay in political consensus. He said resolutions of the two assemblies against it should be ignored while decisions should be made in public favour irrespective of democracy or dictatorship. He said carrot and stick policy can make Kalabagh Dam project successful. He said the project will largely benefit Sindh and will ensure annual Rs1,300 billion savings besides increase in 6,000 megawatt hydel generation. He said all political parties should focus on dams construction on their radar; otherwise, Karachi-like water shortage issue could be faced by whole country in future.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said water crisis could be critical in future while there is no natural method to avoid it; so Kalabagh Dam is unavoidable and should be constructed forcefully. He said Kalabagh Dam is vital to improve the water resources and meeting irrigation requirement of the country. He said KBD had been politicised since beginning and now it should be got freed from political parties and individuals control. Qaisra Sheikh said that maximum work was done in Zia-ul-Haq tenure on the project in which all objections to the project were rectified but after then successive democratic government delayed it. She said issue was again emerged on social media which gave a ray of hope. She suggested setting aside the past allegations and move forward to make the Kalabagh Dam for future generations. She said all political parties should be united on Kalabagh Dam and democratic governments should focus on hydel generation instead of thermal generation.

Ibad-ur-Rehman said Pakistan has water storage of 30 days only while available water was decreasing every year while 90 percent available water was flowing in the rivers which need to be stored and Kalabagh and other dams are required for it. He said annually 35 million acre feet water was wasted to sea while After Ayub Khan period everyone used Kalabagh Dam card in politics. He said if politicians failed to resolve Kalabagh Dam issue then it should be handed over to establishment.

Mian Muhammad Ali said that experts identified Kalabagh Dam as a natural site in 1960 and there is no second opinion on it but due to bad intention of stakeholders and politicians the project was never initiated. He said technically it is a safe project and no city will be affected by it. He called for discouraging external factors on Kalabagh Dam construction while social media campaign on the project is a good trend but good strategy is required for completion of the project.