Thu June 07, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 7, 2018

Seminar

LAHORE: Punjab University, College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) Wednesday organised a seminar along with Iftar dinner to observe World Environmental Day.

Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, CEES Principal, faculty members and environmentalists from academia, industry and NGOs participated in the seminar. The seminar was aimed at creating awareness among the teachers, students and other communities. Prof Sajid stressed on reduction in plastic goods utilisation and finding alternative to plastic to secure our environment from hazardous impacts of plastic.

