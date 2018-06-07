Timely completion of Orange Train project ordered

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Abdullah Sumbal has directed all the relevant civic agencies for working with closer coordination for completing the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project as per the set timelines, especially in view of the raised expectations of the people for earliest commencement of commercial operation of the train, after its successful trial run.

Chairing the weekly progress review meeting of the steering committee for the project here Wednesday, the commissioner underlined the need for abiding by the health and safety standards during execution of the project in the approaching Monsoon season.

He directed for according top priority to the convenience of the people on all other matters. He ordered Wasa and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for finalising their measures for the early disposal of storm water and quick disposal of solid waste from the city during the upcoming rainy season.

General Manager NESPAK Salman Hafeez told the meeting that so far 89 percent civil work on the project had been completed. Progress of work on package-I from Dera Gujran, GT Road to Chouburji was 94.08 percent, on package-II from Chouburji to Ali Town was 85.16 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 89.51 percent while on stabling yard near Ali Town it was 91.28 percent. Progress on electrical and mechanical work on the project had been more than 75 percent.

He told the meeting that viaduct of all 27.1 kilometers long route was now through after the completion of excavation in Barrel-02 and central station platform area. Work for laying metallic track had been completed at 11.42 kilometers of Package-I out 13.77 kilometers whereas 10.24 kilometers of track had been laid at Package-II out of a total length of 13.42 kilometers.

He told that 73 out of 77 escalators have been installed at stations of Package-I and 68 out of 80 escalators have been installed at stations of Package-II.

Similarly 46 out of 48 elevators have been installed at stations of Package-I, 47 out of 52 elevators have been installed at stations of Package-II and seven elevators have been installed at depot and stabling yard. Installation of platform screen doors is completed in Station No 4, Mehmood Booti and Station No 10 Railway Station, whereas it was in progress at elevated stations of Package-I. The meeting was told that work for construction of road from Mall Road to Chowk Nabha Road had been completed and the road had been opened for traffic. Construction of boundary walls of GPO and Saint Andrew’s church was now in progress and will be completed very soon.

Chief Engineer TEPA, LDA Mazhar Hussain Khan, senior officials of Lesco, Wasa, PTCL, Sui gas, traffic police, railways, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Chinese Contractor, CR- NOROINCO, representatives of Chinese Engineering Consultant and local contractors of the project attended the meeting.